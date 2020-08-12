Five celebrity nail artists behind Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía and Karol G most iconic and extravagant looks

Just like red lipstick, long nails with extravagant colors and bold design carries a tumultuous past. Although during the 1st Century B.C. is believed that Cleopatra and Queen Nefertiti demonstrated their high-class status by staining their nails with henna, there was a time in modern history that the use of lengthy fingernails wasn‘t classy at all -- especially among Latinas.

For the Latinx community the use of acrylics nails starts right after your 15th birthday. Quinceañeras start their symbolic process of becoming young women by applying artificial nails that usually were painted in a French manicure, a technique considered to make the hands look delicate and very lady-like. But throughout the years, and the help of singers, actresses, and tv personalities, the misconceptions, and prejudices surrounding the use of daring nails started to change.

Once considered as tasteless, flashy, and way too over the top, nails recovered their flamboyance thanks to skilled nail technicians that introduced new styles and shapes to worldwide known figures like Cardi B , Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato , Rosalía , Khloe Kardashian, Karol G and many more. The trend resurfaced more inclusive and accepted than ever, making appearances, not only in music videos and fashion shows but becoming part of everyone‘s new way of expressing their identity.

Like any painter in front of a white canvas, nail techs are using their flair to design never-seen-before nail arts. Their intricate and creative way of doing manicures is revolutionizing the beauty industry to the point that nail polish companies, as well as press-on nails businesses, are constantly launching new colors, formulas, and collections to keep up with the demand.

These talented nail professionals deserve to be recognized after spending hours shaping, drawing, designing and embellishing these artificial nails; Therefore, we decided to enlist five celebrity nail artists creating the most iconic and extravagant looks.

Guadalupe Ocaranza (@gocaranzanails)

This custom nails stylist from Highland Park has created nail arts for singers Demi Lovato, and DEV. Ocaranza is known on social media for detailed designs of cartoons as well as her customized pressed-on nails.

Ash Crowe (@astrowifey)

Ash Crowe is the artist behind the Louis Vuitton blue nails Rosalía rocked during her Lollapalooza performance. Crowe revealed how she connected with the singer over social media. “For MONTHS when I heard @rosalia.vt was coming to Lollapalooza I told everyone under the Sun that I was dying to do her nails,” she wrote. ”I’ve done quite a few celebrity manicures throughout my career and I’m grateful for each opportunity but this one was really special for me because I am a huge fan of her music. I listen to her daily in my nail studio and I love that she’s about nail culture. I asked her about her love for extreme nail art and she said traditional Flamenco dance doesn’t feel or translate the same without a fly set of nails.”