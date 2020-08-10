Salma Hayek Keeps Her Skin Glowing By Having a Less is More Approach to Her Skincare Routine

There’s no denying that Salma Hayek has flawless skin. The 53-year-old actress takes her skincare routine seriously and credits her glowing complexion to her grandmother who taught her everything she knows about beauty, according to Glamour.

There are a lot of beauty and skincare trends that come and go but Hayek swears by sticking to the basics when it comes to her skin. For starters, she doesn’t cleanse her face in the morning. “My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up? It’s for companies to have you use more products,” she told The New York Times. Hayek will go with the flow of how her skin is feeling when she wakes up. If her skin feels like it needs a little extra hydration, she’ll sometimes spritz some rosewater on, other times she’ll go straight for her moisturizer.

SPF is a holy grail everyday product for most, except for Hayek. The actress only chooses to wear sunscreen when she knows that she’ll be in the sun all day. Some might gasp at the thought of not wearing sunscreen on a daily basis but Hayek’s reasoning behind her choice is that “I don’t think the chemicals in sunscreen are good for your skin. I believe in using it when you need it,” she told The New York Times.