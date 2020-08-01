JLo looks unrecognizable in makeup-free ‘morning face’ selfie

She woke up like this! Jennifer Lopez proved she’s positively radiant with or without makeup in her latest selfie. The 51-year-old superstar shared her “morning face” on Saturday, August 1, along with the caption “Good morning, everyone!!!” Donning nothing but a luxurious white robe - boasting her moniker, of course - JLo gave her best vogue face and pressed snap. She took the photo on her Hamptons home balcony, a favorite morning haven. Amber tresses flowing in the wind, the mom-of-two truly looked ageless - see for yourself!

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez was almost unrecognizable, but still stunning in this makeup-free shot

Jennifer’s face flaunts a natural glow in the photo. She dons no discernible makeup, save for a little eyeliner. The star, who has been hopping around her various homes all summer long, seems to be back in the Hamptons for a bout. On Friday, she shared a view from her breathtaking backyard, writing: “summer daysies.”

The Hustlers star purchased the sprawling estate for $10 million back in 2013. Nestled in the charming hamlet of Water Mill, the mansion offers eight bedrooms and was equipped with a sauna, steam room, theater and pool when she bought it.