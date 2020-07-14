Do you anxiously wait for summer every year to get a tan? If you want to get a head start on beach days, there’s a simple (and almost magical!) way to get sun-kissed skin without necessarily having to expose yourself to the sun’s damaging rays.

Self-tanning is an effective alternative, but these products tend to be looked at with a weary eye. The fear lies in the fact that the result is unknown – we don’t know whether it will look natural or “patchy” and uneven. It is true that if self-tanning products are applied incorrectly, this will be the result. To help you prevent this from happening, we want to explain how to use tanning products correctly so that you can look your best with a smooth, magazine-worthy tan.

©Istock Many people don’t trust self-tanning products because they’re afraid of getting a bad result

Skin care

First, you have to prepare your skin, regardless of whether you use a self-tanning cream or spray. Be sure to wax at least 24 hours before applying any products to ensure that your pores are able to breathe. If you apply the self-tan the same day as waxing, traces of the product may appear on remaining hairs, or it could cause irritation.

After waxing, you need to properly exfoliate all the drier areas of the body, such as elbows and knees, so that the product doesn’t come into contact with rough spots which may cause patches. Lastly, don’t forget to use a good moisturizer.