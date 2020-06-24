Lele Pons has a deeply personal connection with alligators. On the latest episode of her YouTube original series, The Secret Life of Lele Pons, the influencer’s father reveals how the reptiles help her cope with mental illness. “Alligators to Lele are like what dolphins and horses are to other people in terms of therapy,” Luis Pons said. “Sometimes they take patience to be connected with dolphins and she does this with alligators. The alligators are a way to make her feel peace, she’s in her element, completely.”

©Youtube Lele Pons says swimming with alligators bring her peace

Lele, 23, has no fear as she swims in the pool with a baby alligator. During their interaction, Lele is in her element as she gently talks to the creature while they swim in her private pool. “This is my peace, this is my peace,” she said. The YouTube star has been vocal about her love for the animal. In June, in honor of her birthday, Lele shared a series of photos from an up close encounter with a full grown alligator.

“The most amazing experience in the world!! Swimming up close to my #1 favorite animal. If you know me, you know how obsessed I am with alligators and their history! Thank you so much @gatorboys_chris and @evergladesoutpost for making this happen! Best birthday present.”