Miley Cyrus has been living completely sober for the last six months. The Slide Away singer opened up in a recent interview about her decision to remain sober following her vocal cord surgery. The 27-year-old admitted that she made the decision to live a “sober lifestyle,” so that he could focus on her craft. “I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery,” she told Variety.

©@mileycyrus Miley Cyrus shares that she has been sober since November

“But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”