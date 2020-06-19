Rebel Wilson is working towards a healthier lifestyle. The Bridesmaids star took to her social media to proudly show off her progress to her fans. Now, after sharing her empowering post on social media, the 40-year-old star revealed how important the change was for her physical and mental health. “I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger at times, which can kind of mess with your head a bit,” she told The Sun. “I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.”

©@rebelwilson Rebel Wilson shared that she was “paid money to be bigger at times”

Earlier this week, the LOL star took to her social media to show off the results of her lifestyle change. The Aussie beauty looked stunning in a series of photos from her recent press run. For the picture, Rebel smized for the camera as she rocked a blue dress. “Miss you. When is the world reopening again,” she wrote in a selfie taken overlooking the water.

Rebel has been spending her time in quarantine on TikTok. On top of becoming more savvy on the app, the Jojo Rabbit actress even took a picture from her post workout. In May, the actress shared a personal message with her followers. Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way.”