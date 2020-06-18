Lady Gaga is taking a break from eyeshadows and lipsticks to give her skin a much-needed break. And while many continue to be in quarantine, this is a great time to let the skin recover from daily chemicals. The Rain on Me singer recently posted a makeup-free and unfiltered selfie during the golden hour revealing her freckles, dewy skin and and newly blonde hair color. “Thinking about the world and sending love. I walk in circles and reflect sometimes about what I want to say. I want to say I love you,” captioned the singer. Though Gaga owns her own makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, she also follows a strict beauty regimen to keep her face acne and wrinkle-free.

©@ladygaga Lady Gaga shows off her dewy skin with a makeup-free selfie

Sarah Tanno, who is Lady Gaga’s makeup artist revealed in an interview that the Star is Born actress is a fan of Talika’s face masks. “I love to give the hydrating one to Gaga on a flight to keep the skin hydrated. The anti-aging one is great for makeup prep because it tightens the pores and leaves the skin really smooth for application. They have a purifying one I like after we do a show to help detox the skin after heavier looks and sweating on stage.” Besides face masks, the pop star is a fan of Ole Henriksen’s Truth Serum and Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentrate moisturizer to fight dry skin and combat aging. Sarah also confessed that Gaga moisturizes her lips with Sisley Paris Confort Extreme Nutritive Lip Balm, $76 for a smooth effect. Gaga also maintains her youth with plasma masks and Japanese face massages from her esthetician, Joomee Song.

“If she was going to have close-ups, I would do a scrub with hyaluronic acid or something that would help reduce redness, because she would have to go on camera immediately after [I saw her]. Instead of acids or granules, I use a piece of gauze as a physical exfoliant and hydrating emollient products to get her glow,” share the beauty expert with Refinery 29.