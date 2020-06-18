Travis Scott and Stormi Webster may have just pulled off the cutest father-daughter moment to date. The TKN rapper made a rare post on his Instagram, and it featured him and Kylie Jenner ’s baby girl. In the photo, Stormi, 2, and Travis show off their matching hair. In the photo, she and the rapper both rock Travis’ signature individual braids. Taking a page from her famous father’s book, little Stormi looked away from the camera. Judging from the rapper’s cowboy boots in the first picture, it looks like the photo was taken during the family trip to Wyoming in honor of North West ’s birthday.

©@travisscott Travis Scott and Stormi Webster rocked matching hairstyles

Travis and Kylie’s little rager had channeled her dad in a series of looks. Little Stormi has been seen sporting the same t-shirt and pants combo as her superstar father. In April, Kylie admitted that Stormi is a “daddy’s girl,” in a special birthday shout out to the Goosebumps rapper.

“DADA. Happy birthday to the daddy of the year! I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. But whatever. We went half on greatness! The most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. The best gift. Okay I’m crying. Love you forever @traviscott.”

Stormi doesn’t just channel her Daddy. In a recent post shared by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, she and her mommy showed off their best rodeo style. In a picture taken during North’s birthday celebrations, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her and her little girl’s cowgirl style.