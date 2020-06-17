Influencers and beauty enthusiasts will fall head over heels with Morphe Cosmetics’ new collaboration. This summer, America’s beloved beverage brand Coca-Cola and Morphe will launch the sparkliest limited-edition makeup collection ever with a plethora of shimmering colors that will range from nudes to darker tones. Most likely, it will be sold out before you can finish your drink. This is the first time The Coca-Cola Company has invested in a giant beauty brand like Morphe. “Live it up with our Thirst For Life,” announced Morphe on their social media showcasing their new shimmery shades for eyes, lips and face.

©@morphebrushes Coca-Cola and Morphe just announced a super-sparkly collaboration

This collaboration will only be available in selected countries including US, UK, Canada and Australia starting June 18th on Morphe.com. The collection features a Thirst For Life Artistry Palette $22, a seven-piece brush collection with bag $29, Glowing Places Loose Highlighter $15, Lip In The Moment lip collection $19 and The Quench Pack sponge collection $15. South African model, Carmen Lee Solomons and Asia’s Next Top Model, Julian Aurine surprised their fans with the campaign and showed a sneak peek of the collection while wearing the sparkly shades. The best part about this iconic partnership is the versatility in colors. From ice-cold blues and iconic reds to energizing neutrals, there are 18 colors to choose from.