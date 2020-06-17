Millie Bobby Brown is going through different transformations and one of them is her hair. At 16-years-old, the Stranger Things actress already is living an exhilarating lifestyle and growing at a fast pace. Recently, Millie revealed her new summer makeover with blonde locks that make her look like a total grown-up. Since an early age, the young star has been showing off her designer looks in the red carpet and evolving her style, but this time she said goodbye to her brunette look and unveiled her bright golden mane. “Matching w/ my chicken nugget today 🌴 (swipe for a surprise)” shared Millie on a post where she is showing a close-up of her left foot with a possible missing pinky.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Millie confessed she is enjoying this stage of her life and discovering her true style, “It’s all about evolving and that’s what I love about being young. I love learning new things about myself.” The 16-year-old actress is not only a big influence in Hollywood but also a role model for teenagers. While her hair evolution is not as noticeable as her fashion, Millie is discovering her personal style and how she wants to be perceived by her same-age fans. “I think about the girls who are going to look at the picture, those young girls that are going to look at me and if they think, ‘Wow that’s what I should dress up as’,” she added. “They are my age, so those are the ones I think of. I want to make sure that I’m influencing being your age and being who you are in that time of your life.”

From a completely shaved-head to a brown short bob, Millie’s hair journey has included different facets and eras. While filming Stranger Things, the actress rocked a short pixie and even a blonde wig. Though her darker looks more in tune with Eleven’s character, Millie is ready for a change.