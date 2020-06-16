Serena Williams is an athlete with a busy schedule who has early morning activities. However, she makes sure to go live on Instagram for her Serena Saturdays series where she talks about fashion, beauty and relationships. While Serena’s schedule is full of training, the athlete always finds time to practice wellness and is dedicated to show her daughter, Olympia Ohanian how to take care of her skin. In a recent live video, the 38-year-old tennis player revealed her go-to moisturizer and daily skincare practice. One of her most essential beauty product is the eye serum. “Eye cream doesn’t work unless you put some serum on before,” shared Serena.

©Credo Beauty Serena Williams uses a fast-absorbing moisturizer every morning

Though Serena forgot to add serum on her face, she confesses this is an essential step during her skincare regimen. The professional athlete swears by Trilogy Vitamin C Moisturising Lotion which features antioxidants that helps skin prevent damage and recover from free radical exposure. In addition, this moisturizer is known for its radiance-boosting properties which helps the complexion look fresher and brighter. Trilogy’s formula includes daisy extract and mandarin oil with extra brightening properties such as certified organic Rosehip Seed Oil to help the skin hydrate, replenish and strengthen skin’s moisture barrier. Aside from using a vegan product, Serena applies Neocutis restorative eye cream after applying eye serum and used it on her entire face whenever her skin feels extra dry.

