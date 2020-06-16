Britney Spears is definitely the queen of bangs! “I did it I finally cut bangs 🌹!!!,” exclaimed the princess of pop while debuting her new side-swept fringe on Instagram. This new hairstyle brings back many memories to her fans who followed the pop singer in the ‘90s. The Stronger songstress’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari shared a sweet message on her post and wrote, “How many comments are going to say ‘queen of bangs’ 😂💯❤️.” And among the celebrities showing their support and love for Britney’s new hairstyle include Vanessa Hudgens , athlete Gus Kenworthy, singer Delta Goodrem and Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

©@britneyspears Britney Spears revealed her new bangs

The pop star gave her fans Baby One More Time vibes with a second set of pictures revealing a black choker and a pin-dot crop top. Previously, Britney opened up about the real reason why she prefers to wear bangs. For Britney, bangs provided her confidence, and she used to wear the fringe because she did not feel pretty enough to show her forehead. “People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected ... almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!” added the mother-of-two.