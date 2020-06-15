Though Salma Hayek’s new movie has been postponed until summer 2021, at least she is enjoying nature and skin recovery. Recently, the actress impressed her fans in a selfie post where she goes makeup-free and reveals her flawless complexion. While Salma is known for not wearing much makeup off the red carpet she still follows a strict beauty regimen to achieve glowing skin. At 53 years old, the actress follows a unique beauty regimen and tricks that she learned from her grandmother. “You are TOO pretty to be 53 😍😍😍,” mentioned a fan.

©@salmahayek The Mexican actress follows a strict beauty regimen at night

“I never cleanse my skin in the morning. My grandmother taught me that at night, your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?” Salma shared with The New York Times . Instead of washing her face in the morning, Salma spritz water rose in her face to hydrate her skin. Also, water rose gives you an instant health boost when used before or post-makeup application. In addition, Salma makes sure to use a mix of oils and moisturizers for her face, such as Nuance from her skincare line. During the nighttime, the actress cleanses her face thoroughly and her ingredient of choice is coconut oil to remove makeup. Salma also microwaves a wet towel and sprays it with rose water before placing it for a few minutes on her face.

