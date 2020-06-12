Lele Pons has been taking in the best of summer while basking under the sun and enjoying the Florida coast with zero sunscreen. And the results seem catastrophic. Recently, the Venezuelan singer was seen in different aquatic adventures that usually require sun protection. But in a recent post, the Latina star showed off her sunburn red skin with tan lines and the effects of not wearing sunblock. “MIAMI BOUND☀️🌴 it’s my birthday month !!!” shared Lele on her post while revealing her side-tie one-piece bathing suit and sun-kissed complexion.

©@lelepons Lele Pons goes on a Florida trip before her birthday

According to dermatologists, your skincare routine should include a daily sunscreen you can re-apply throughout the day. Also, avoid products that contain alpha-hydroxy acids, glycolic acid, at-home peels, retinoids and retinol, hydroquinone and skin lightening agents during the summer.

Though her tanning sessions might be over, Lele has been going on wildlife adventures and risky encounters. Recently, the soon-to-be 24-year-old singer went shark diving with Wildlife Biologist Christopher Gillette and her friends Diana Maux and Sandra Gutierrez. Before the ocean adventure, Lele got up close and personal with Casper the friendly gator. “The most amazing experience in the world!!” she exclaimed. The alligator encounter was her favorite as she mentioned it is her “#1 favorite animal.”