Alicia Keys has finally opened up to her fans about her beauty secrets and for someone who wears little to no makeup, it is important we take notes. The Good Job singer is known for her makeup-free complexion and hit the headline when she started appearing at events with minimal makeup. In a recent Vogue video, the 39-year-old takes us on a guided at-home daily skincare routine, wellness practice and diet tips for flawless skin. “I love candles, I am a candle fanatic. I believe in setting an intention,” mentions Alicia who believes in the power of starting the day with a positive affirmation.

©@aliciakeys Alicia Keys loves starting the day with a candle and setting an intention

Alicia begins her morning routine with Osmosis gentle cleanser and then follows through with Epicuren probiotic mask powder. After, she hydrates her face with Sacred Rose Water or Epicuren’s Discovery Aloe Vera Calming Gel. Aside from cleaning her face, Alicia uses her bathroom as a meditative space in the morning. But one of the most essentials beauty secrets Alicia has learned throughout the years is drinking enough water. “I’ve always cared about skincare, but in a way that was very frustrating because I didn’t always have good skin. I’ve learned some of the secrets and I’ve also found some of the products that work for me - because everybody is different. You’ve gotta keep trying and find what’s good for you,” she shared.