Rosalía’s beauty transformation has been quite the experience for her fans since the beginning of quarantine. She has gone from cutting her own bangs to adding highlights while staying in her home in Miami. But this time the 26-year-old star decided to debut a honey blonde hair color and give her dark mane a rest. Aside from her new hairstyle, Rosalia also showed off her new necklace in honor of her song collaboration with Travis Scott. “What do you think TKN means?”, asked Rosalia on a post where she is wearing a gold necklace with the TKN acronym.

©@rosalia.vt Rosalia debuts new honey blonde hair color

While many fans are still trying to figure out what TKN means, Rosalia is keeping the mystery alive. In a recent statement, the singer mentioned, “I feel that now is the moment to release this song, after so many months of staying indoors, missing freedom, or being with people we love. I hope ‘TKN’ gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times. With all my love <3.” The song lyrics also mention “VVS, VVS, Dolce Vita,” which seem to have a hidden meaning. Though Rosalia has been away from her family for the past few months, the Spanish singer has received support from her friends in Miami.