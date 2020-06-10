Lele Pons is continuing to open up about her struggles with mental illness. In the latest episode of her YouTube series, The Secret Life of Lele Pons, the comedian goes in dept about her struggles with her Tourette’s Syndrome and her dependency on her family. The episode explores the conversations and tough moments that the star has to overcome with her parents, friends and even therapist.

©Youtube Lele Pons opened up about becoming dependent on her mother for daily life task

Lele opens up about how her mental illness has created a dependency on those who are closest to her – including her mother. The Venezuelan star admitted that she doesn’t have control of her wallet, doesn’t cook or do laundry because she has her mother to do it for her.

“My mom does everything I should be doing for me,” she told the camera. “Cooking, cleaning laundry, everything, just all the chores I should be doing. She treats me like I’m 10 and she takes way too much care of me if that makes sense.”

Lele shared that there was a time where she stepped away from her household and everyone who does enables her behavior. “It was a way better atmosphere, where I am,” she said as she cried. “I actually wanted to get better.” One major part of her life that her millions of followers haven’t seen is her daily struggle with her Tourette’s. Lele admitted that she has been able to hide her ticks from the world, but became emotional as she worked through them with her therapist on camera and through the embarrassment.