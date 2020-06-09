Danna Paola is using her quarantine time to elevate her look and transform her hairstyle. Recently the Elite actress surprised her fans with a long mane with honey highlights and golden shades. Though Danna is not afraid to experiment with her hair, she is best known for her bob style and short looks. While in social isolation, Danna has revealed her secrets and favorite activities, such as baking and sunbathing. However, the Mexican actress has had enough of lockdown memories and is ready to rock her long hair. One of her main secrets to grow a long mane is to use a coconut-based shampoo like the one from Head and Shoulders.

©@dannapaola Danna Paola changed her hairstyle during quarantine

During an interview, the 24-year-old actress shared her tips to maintain a healthy mane. Danna makes sure to use a dry shampoo in between washes and avoids washing her hair daily. She also uses hair products infused with coconut oil to hydrate her roots while avoiding flakes and dryness. “Coconut oil is one of the best discoveries in terms of beauty that exists. I use it for everything: to clean the tongue, for the face, to remove makeup, for the hands, for dryness and just now for my hair: I sometimes used it to close my ends after the beach and as a treatment, and now to be able to have a shampoo that takes care of your dandruff and leaves it super shiny, it’s just wonderful,” mentioned the artist.