We love when celebrities reveal their beauty secrets, even more so when they reveal that they use low-cost products we can use to feel fabulous without going over budget. This is exactly what Kourtney Kardashian did. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is a fan of non-toxic cosmetics, as she explained on her health and lifestyle website Poosh. One of her favorites is a product with a great price that is perfect for hydrating and refreshing your skin for any occasion!

©@kourtneykardash One of Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite products is a low-cost spray to show off an impeccable, radiant skin

As temperatures rise, there is nothing better than having a refreshing spray on hand to mist your face à la Kourtney. The best thing about this spray is that in addition to moisturizing your skin, you’ll also be protecting it from the effects of pollution.

Kourtney’s favorite is Caudalíe grape water. According to the brand, the spray can be used any time of day to calm, refresh and hydrate your skin, even while you’re wearing makeup, because it is easily absorbed. And it’s only $10!

©Dermstore Low-cost products like Caudalíe grape water also promise great skincare results

Find it and bring it with you wherever you go. If your skin is sensitive or prone to dryness, you won’t regret putting it on. It works on all skin types, even those prone to acne.

It is made of 100% organic grape water, which helps hydrate and soothe the skin. Green grapes “increase skin’s dewiness.” The product also halts 56% of free radicals, which is perfect for slowing signs of premature aging, according to the brand.