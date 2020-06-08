When it comes to hair and makeup, Lupita Nyong’o doesn’t like to play by the rules. The Us actress is known for donning bold hairstyles and statement accessories to elevate her looks. But one thing Lupita recently shared in an interview with Allure is that she loves experimenting with her hair and makeup. “Because I like to exercise my freedom – I’m lucky to be free. I didn’t get a copy of the rule book so I don’t know what exactly the rules are supposed to be, but I enjoy breaking them,” she mentioned.

©@lupitanyongo Lupita Nyong’o revealed she likes to experiment with her hair and makeup

One of her must-have items during red carpet season is her deodorant wipes. “I think deodorant wipes are a really good idea. If they’re nice, they’re small enough that they can fit in a bag. Those days can be quite long and you can get nervous. I sweat when I’m nervous, which is not helpful in feeling fresh and clean,” mentioned the Mexican beauty. Besides keeping her underarms odorless, the 37-year-old actress also shared she likes to switch her skincare regimen up according to the season. Experts recommend using different products during the summer and avoid ingredients such as alpha-hydroxy acids, glycolic acid, at-home peels, retinoids and retinol, hydroquinone and skin lightening agents.