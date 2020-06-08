Summer makes us change our routines, starting with our clothes and then our body’s largest organ—our skin. It’s the perfect time to get that vitamin D pumping and, if you’re so inclined, get back that tan you lost over the winter.



But, after your suntanning session, what do you need to do? That’s when the après soleil starts, especially if you’ve spent a long day at the beach or the pool, because sunscreen can’t do it all.

Check out these six essential ways to care for your skin after exposing it to the sun to rejuvenate it and prevent premature aging.

©iStock Skin should not be exposed to the sun for long periods of time

1. A refreshing shower

While taking in the sun, skin gets covered with sand, salt, and even chlorine, which can dehydrate it. The best thing you can do is to take a cold, refreshing shower.

This will help cool skin and keep it clean. And, if you need to, you should also reapply sunscreen.

2. Deep clean

After a day of fun, it’s best to clean everything off to get rid of any dirt, which often comes from sunscreen mixed with sweat and other residues. Use your favorite foam or gel cleanser and lather it over your entire body before rinsing off.

One of the products you can try for this step is SkinCeuticals Simply Clean ($37.86), recommended to cleanse and soften normal or combination skin. Another great option is the oat-based Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment ($6.97), which helps to soothe and relieve dry or irritated skin, while cleaning and moisturizing it, giving it a healthy look.

©iStock Moisturizing skin is essential to keeping it healthy

3. A moisturizing boost

Getting a good shower and cleaning off isn’t enough. Skin needs to be moisturized every day, even more so after getting some sun.

Dermatologist Francesca Fusco explained in Nylon that “the tanner (or more burned) skin gets, the more hydration it loses.” That is why you should drink a lot of water while also using a moisturizing cream or lotion. It’s even better if it comes straight from the fridge to give slightly damp skin a cool, soothing sensation.

The La Roche-Posay Lipikar ($24) body lotion is perfect in this regard as it provides lipids and immediately penetrates dry skin, providing the skin barrier with long-term reinforcement and protecting it from external attacks. The Too Cool For School, Coconut Ceramide Mask ($6) is an extra bonus to moisturize skin, cool it, and create glow in just 20 minutes.