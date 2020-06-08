Kendall Jenner used her experience with the world’s best makeup artists and hairstylists to perfect her makeup skills and craft her own simple daily routine that takes just five minutes. The Kardashian-Jenner sister shared the steps she follows to create the natural look that we are so used to seeing on her, using just a few basic beauty products. “I learn a lot from being on set,” Kendall told Vogue, and here we can tell you even more.

©@maryphillips Most of the makeup Jenner uses on runways is very natural

1. Prepping her face

To start off her makeup for the day, Kendall explained how she applies foundation to her face and neck, saying “I don’t really like to put too much on, because I hate when I have cakey makeup on.” She then puts on concealer at strategic spots, like her chin, cheeks, nose and the space between her brows, spreading it with her fingertips until her skin is ready for the other cosmetics.

2. Highlighting her features

Without a doubt, one of the attractive features on the model’s face are her brows. Kendall uses a pencil to fill them in, give them shape and to define them. While the star has bushy brows, when she was 14 she “literally plucked them all off.” Luckily, she has learned her lesson and hasn’t touched them since.

©GettyImages The top model explains that she likes to use lip gloss to complete her makeup

3. A touch of bronzer

Next, it’s time to give her skin that sun-kissed look. Kendall spreads her bronzer evenly using a brush that she pinches to apply the product even more precisely on her cheekbones and neck. She also gives her eyes a touch of subtle shadowing with an even finer brush. After that, she applies mascara to highlight her eyelashes by filling them out with more volume.