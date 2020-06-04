Summer skin treatments are not the same as those during the winter months. Whether you live an active life outdoors or enjoy the comfort of your home, it is important to tailor your skincare regimen according to your lifestyle and activities. In a conversation with Dr. Alicia Barba, she offers different self-care and beauty tips that we can adopt during the warmer season. From self-care tips to which ingredients to avoid during summer, Dr. Barba opens up about proper practices to adhere to during summer. Though face serums and exfoliators are a must-have in your skincare routine, she says “more is not better,” when it comes to skincare.

©Hola Antiperspirants are a good alternative to block the smell and sweat

Deodorant vs. Antiperspirant

“A deodorant just masks the smell, it doesn’t have antiperspirants qualities, meaning it doesn’t block the sweat,” shares Dr. Alicia with HOLA! USA and explains why the antiperspirant formula can combat both - sweat and smell. “An antiperspirant has an active ingredient called aluminum chloride which forms an obstruction in the axilla and sweat glands and it blocks the sweat,” she adds.

The Dove Even Tone Antiperspirant is a good option as it features Vitamin B3 and can last up to 48 hours. It also helps to restore your natural underarm skin tone caused by hyperpigmentation. Alicia also suggests to freshen up with Dove wipes throughout the day and re-apply the antiperspirant.

Ingredients to avoid in the summer

Besides wearing an antiperspirant, Dr. Alicia also recommends wearing sunscreen and re-applying throughout the day. In addition, she advises avoiding products that contain alpha-hydroxy acids, glycolic acid, at-home peels, retinoids and retinol, hydroquinone and skin lightening agents because “some of these are contraindication in the sun.”