Meghan Markle always looks radiant on her images but achieving a flawless complexion requires certain beauty products and tools. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, who created the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding look, reveals his favorite beauty tool to restore the skin cells and look younger. Skin Inc’s Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ is the beauty device worth the investment according to the makeup artists. It has five benefits including revive, glow, soothe, optimize, and v-sculpt your skin for the ultimate royal glow.

©@iloveskininc Skin Inc’s device is the beauty tool worth the investment according to Meghan Markle’s makeup artist

In addition to the high-tech device, Daniel also uses the Skin Inc’s Serum Glow Filter as a makeup base to enhance and moisturize the face complexion. This one-step serum reduces the appearance of fine lines and dark spots when used in combination with the LED-light device. The supplement bar device features NASA-inspired led chromotherapy and low-frequency stimulation to help with lymphatic drainage and is a tool that will last you six years and eight months according to experts. Also, you can use the device for your hands and stretch marks with water-based products. The device also has an LF button that pushes the ingredients deeper on the skin when used along with a serum.