Pinkness Co.

Fight anti-black racism with a cruelty-free skincare brand. Pinkness is offering $5 off your order with the discount code BLM. Farah, the owner will be donating the $5 from each order received to Black Lives Matter.

Tata Harper Skincare

To end racial injustice Tata Harper is donating to five organizations working against racial injustice, including:⁣ The Equal Justice Initiative, The Emergency Release Fund, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter and Color of Change.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

The beauty brand expressed their solidarity through a heartwarming message to its customers. Anastasia Beverly Hills began with a donation of $100,000 across the following organizations: Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective, and The Marshall Project. “We are pledging 1 million dollars towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression, and injustice,” the brand shared on social media.