There is an urgency more than ever to fight for human rights and end racial profiling toward black communities more than ever. Whether you are out in the streets protesting peacefully or raising awareness online, you can continue supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while you shop for beauty products. Many organizations and brands are taking a stand and upping the ante to make their voices heard. In the recent tragedy of George Floyd and other African-American citizens, beauty brands are donating their profits toward African-American organizations to fight racial injustice. While many people struggle to have a conversation about racism, these brands are setting the example to customers by donating part of their profits to philanthropies and other organizations. We hope these businesses continue being transparent and bring cultural awareness about our zeitgeist while transforming communities.
Pinkness Co.
Fight anti-black racism with a cruelty-free skincare brand. Pinkness is offering $5 off your order with the discount code BLM. Farah, the owner will be donating the $5 from each order received to Black Lives Matter.
We stand with you. Those who are hurting, who are angry, who are working for change, who are educating themselves and others. We stand with you. If you’re able to donate, please do. @naacp, @colorofchange, @eji_org, @splcenter, @mnfreedomfund, @freethemall2020, @blackvisionscollective.
Tata Harper Skincare
To end racial injustice Tata Harper is donating to five organizations working against racial injustice, including: The Equal Justice Initiative, The Emergency Release Fund, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter and Color of Change.
Anastasia Beverly Hills stands in solidarity with the Black community. We are pledging 1 million dollars towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression, and injustice. This weekend, we began with a donation of $100,000 across the following organizations: Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective, and The Marshall Project. We are taking the time internally to discuss new initiatives that will financially support Black owned businesses and artists in the beauty industry. When the details have been finalized, we will announce the process for submission or nomination, and we will update you monthly on recipients. We vow to remain constant and vocal supporters of equality. We vow to use our platform and our privilege to amplify the voices of marginalized groups that deserve to be heard. Thank you to our community for being a continued source of inspiration and accountability. #BlackLivesMatter
Anastasia Beverly Hills
The beauty brand expressed their solidarity through a heartwarming message to its customers. Anastasia Beverly Hills began with a donation of $100,000 across the following organizations: Black Lives Matter, The Innocence Project, The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective, and The Marshall Project. “We are pledging 1 million dollars towards the fight against systematic racism, oppression, and injustice,” the brand shared on social media.
Glossier
Glossier will be donating $500K across organizations focused on combating racial injustice and will be allocating an additional $500K in the form of grants to black-owned businesses.
Glow Recipe
“Beauty and wellness would be less enriching, healing, and beautiful without the Black community,” shared the brand on their social media while announcing they would be donating $10,000.
WE STAND AGAINST RACISM, INJUSTICE AND VIOLENCE. As a first step, Hourglass is donating $100,000 across these organizations: NAACP, Black Lives Matter, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Loveland Foundation and Thurgood Marshall College Fund. See below to learn more about how each one is combating racial injustice. We are committed to listening, learning and working towards systemic change. @naacp - Fights for equality for the Black community and people of color. @blklivesmatter - Builds power to bring justice, healing and freedom to Black communities across the globe. @thelovelandfoundation - Provides therapy and healing resources to Black women and girls. @mpjinstitute - Defends and protects the human rights of black transgender and gender non-conforming communities. @tmcf_hbcu - Champions opportunities for Black students in their journey to college and beyond. Link in bio to learn more. #blackouttuesday
Hourglass Cosmetics
Hourglass expressed they are fighting against inequality and discrimination and added “WE STAND AGAINST RACISM, INJUSTICE AND VIOLENCE. As a first step, Hourglass is donating $100,000 across these organizations: NAACP, Black Lives Matter, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Loveland Foundation and Thurgood Marshall College Fund.”
Black Lives Matter—period. We are deeply saddened by recent events and all instances of senseless violence against the Black community. We support inclusivity and stand in solidarity against oppression and racism in our country and across the world. Enough is enough. Paula’s Choice Skincare has donated $10K to @colorofchange. This is just a start; we are dedicated to doing the ongoing work required to actively impact change in our community.
Paula’s Choice
Paula’s Choice donated $10K to Color of Change and added “We support inclusivity and stand in solidarity against oppression and racism in our country and across the world.”
We will not be silent. We stand in solidarity with all those fighting against social injustice. Kosas will be pledging $20k to organizations who are actively fighting to make real change: Black Lives Matters, Black Lives Matters LA, and Color of Change. We urge you to do your part. Every single action counts. —Text FLOYD to tel:55156 —Donate to @blklivesmatter —Donate to @blackvisionscollective —Send a message to your congressional representative Sign The Petition —@colorofchange’s #JusticeForFloyd petition —Change.org Justice for #TonyMcDade petition —@colorofchange’s #JusticeForBre petition To find more resources to educate and take action, go to our Stories now.
Kosas
Kosas’ inspiring picture brings awareness to our society and reality. “Kosas will be pledging $20k to organizations who are actively fighting to make real change: Black Lives Matters, Black Lives Matters LA, and Color of Change.”
Every Sunday we share a self-care reminder. A quote. This Sunday is different. May we use today’s words to remind us all to never turn our back on racism and to always fight for equality. On behalf of our community we have made a donation of $10,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. #blacklivesmatter
Nécessaire
Every Sunday the sustainable brand shares a self-care quote but this time it was different, “In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.” Nécessaire made a donation of $10,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Ilia
The skincare-powered makeup brand takes a stand against racial war and will be donating $50,000 across Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense. “In order to see change, we have to be part of the change. Little by little, a little becomes a lot.”