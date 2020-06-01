The legendary model looks like a goddess in the new campaign which opens with a quote by William Shakespeare from Romeo and Juliet, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Besides becoming the new face of the brand, the 50-year-old model also hosted the McGrath’s Masterchat Series where they chat about artistry tips for the new Mothership VIII Divine Rose II Eye Palette collection. The metallic and rosy shades are limited edition and feature ten avant-garde pigments to elevate your eyes.

©@naomi Naomi Campbell is the new muse of Pat McGrath Labs

The collection also features a Divine Rose Lip Trio that includes a lip pencil, matte lipstick and gloss in Divine Rose shade. While Naomi is well known for her pulchritudinous skin and complexion, the model also how to elevate her glamour with simple tricks. In a previous interview, Naomi revealed she moisturizes her skin constantly to avoid getting her pores clogged. The two beauty trailblazers union does not come as a surprise as Naomi and Pat have known each other for over 25 years.