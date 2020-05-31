Maybe you’re used to leaving your brows in the hands of professionals and are urgently in need of some shaping tips, luckily we have just what you’re looking for. Kourtney Kardashian , through her website Poosh, recommends an article in which Anastasia Beverly Hills gives simple guidelines on how to keep your brows in shape and your look well-groomed during lockdown.

©Istock Plucking your eyebrows has clear advantages: the hair is removed from the root and you can remove every single unwanted hair

Eyebrows are known to highlight our beauty and enhance our look. No matter what shape your face is, or how big your eyes are, there are some basic guidelines you can follow to get perfect eyebrows. Anastasia Soare – founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills – told People magazine that she uses the Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method to groom them. This aesthetic technique is used by celebrities like Michelle Obama , Naomi Campbell , the Kardashians , and Jennifer Lopez.

The Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method

As part of the technique, it states that brows should begin directly above the middle of your nostrils. The highest point of the arch should line up with the center of the iris and end at the tip of the nose, and they should end where an imaginary diagonal line connects the corner of the nostril up with the outer corner of the eye.

According to Anastasia, as explained in Poosh, this patented method will help you determine where your brows should start, arch and end: “Using these three marks will help you to groom your brows to create better balance and symmetry.”

©Istock A stencil helps to avoid leaving one eyebrow thicker than the other

The Eyebrow Queen also suggests using a stencil as a guide to maintain symmetry between brows, like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Classic Stencils ($20.00) that are durable, easy to use and are made from flexible plastic – just like the specialist suggests.

The best way to pluck your eyebrows