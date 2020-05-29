Menstrual cups are not just trending in 2020 but becoming an eco-friendly solution during that time of the month for women. In India, many women are allied with the silicone product and more are turning to the eco-friendly device to put an end to period leaking. Menstrual cups are a funnel-shaped feminine-hygiene device that is inserted into a women’s vagina during menstruation. Aside from their sustainable features, menstrual cups help reduce the period waste from our landfills and oceans while sanitary pads can be made up of 90% plastic and one pack can be the equivalent of four plastic grocery bags worth of plastic. Even if you use an organic tampon, it can take around 5 years to decompose and about 500 years for plastic applicators.

©@simpleishliving Menstrual cups are a sustainable alternative and eco-friendly hygiene device

Many women are switching to this zero-waste choice because it is reusable and they can never run out of pads or tampons. In addition, period trash has a further impact on the environment. The Ocean Conservancy reported collecting 27,938 used tampons and applicators on global beaches on one day in 2015. Hence, the increase of use in menstrual cups. While more are jumping on the menstrual cup wagon, some are hesitant to quit on tampons. Whether you are familiar with menstrual cups or have issues using the devices, Lunette has shared nine different folds you can try to insert the cup. From C-shaped folds to S-shaped, the Lunette menstrual cup is designed to avoid leaking and provide comfort.