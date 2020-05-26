Selena Gomez always looks flawless thanks to the miracle hands of Hung Vanngo, the Vietnamese makeup artist provoking conversations and creating beautiful complexions. Though the Boyfriend singer is launching her new Rare Beauty cosmetic brand, she lets Hung glam her up for the red carpet and music videos. Hung’s creative work has appeared in other publications including Vogue and Allure. He has also collaborated with Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Lancôme, L’Oréal and dolled up other celebrities like Gisele Bündchen, Julianne Moore and Emily Ratajkowski. In addition to his celebrity roster, the makeup maven also created Selena’s look for the 2017 MET Gala.

©@hungvanngo Hung Vanngo is known for his singular artistry and red carpet looks

Before becoming one of the most coveted makeup artists in Hollywood, Hung honed his creative skills from humble beginnings. The makeup guru grew up in Calgary and developed a refined hand through painting and sketching. After he graduated high school, Hung developed an interest in the beauty industry and moved to New York City in 2006, capturing the attention of many fashion photographers. In a recent interview with Beautycon LA, Hung expressed what motivated him to switch his career and become a makeup artist, “The reaction of people after you do their makeup. For someone to last this long in the business is really because how you make people feel and it motivates you to go to work every day.” Hung’s work is best known for his statement eye shadows and well-sketched complexions, “I love the western beauty with an Asian perspective. I always make the eyes with a little twist of the Asian eye and always beautiful skin and play of colors. That’s really my aesthetic,” he added.