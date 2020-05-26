If you’ve ever dealt with hyperpigmentation, chances are it‘s been a scarring experience both physically and emotionally. The common skincare concern is often caused by sun damage, inflammation, genetic melasma, or acne scars. Unfortunately, those pesky dark spots caused by inflammation leave our melanin with unwanted rough patches. The process of nursing your complexion back to health can be overwhelming with the numerous products on the market. With more women practicing conscious beauty choices, now more than ever it’s important to look at ingredients within products. Hence why we’re leaning towards clean beauty brands like Codex Beauty, that target our major skincare concerns and care for the planet. When Codex founder, Barb Paldus, PhD, entered the beauty arena in 2018, she was shocked by the lack of regulation, and set out to make a change to the industry. Her background in biotech and green technology in skincare are the future of green beauty.

©Codex Beauty Treat dark spots and sun damage with these clean beauty products

Understanding the need for safe and effective items that target hyperpigmentation, Dr. Paldus crafted a skincare routine that’ll focus on dark spots, age spots and sun damage. Keep reading to find out how to treat your complexion with a special skincare regime.

©Codex Beauty Codex Beauty Bia Day Cream, $70, codexbeauty.com



First, mix a hydrating cream like Codex Beauty Bia Day Cream, $70 with any Vitamin C powder. The day cream contains an ingredient called calendula which both hydrates and makes your skin smooth. Plus, Vitamin C brightens skin tone as well as serves as an anti-aging ingredient. Those two mixed together make for a powerful skin brightening recipe that battles hyperpigmentation.