How does Jennifer Aniston still have skin that looks as youthful as it did on the first season of Friends? At 51, the actress has truly enviable skin, not to mention her hair and her figure. How does she do it? Her skincare routine is what keeps her skin smooth and radiant. Read on to discover some of her secrets to showing off a fresh face, free from any signs of aging, on red carpets and at photo shoots.

©GettyImages Fabulous skin is possible at 50

The actress admitted to Well+Good that her daily skincare routine is quite simple, “Just soap and water to wake myself up, then some sort of Aveeno daily moisturizer that’s got SPF in it.” She is against facial fillers, since she didn’t have a good experience with them. However, she does turn to other measures like mixing collagen into her drinks, specifically Vital Proteins Pasture-Raised, Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides ($25).

©Estée Lauder She has used this lip liner for over 15 years

Her essentials



The products she uses to make her face even more beautiful include Estée Lauder Automatic Lip Pencil Duo in Fig ($29). InStyle indicated that she has been using it for more than 15 years. The formula is creamy and the format is quite practical, since you don’t have to sharpen the point.