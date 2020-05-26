Jennifer Aniston uses products and treatments that enhance her natural beauty

Jennifer Aniston reveals which makeup products keep her skin fabulous at 50

The products and treatments that enhance her natural beauty

BY Aimée Bourrillon
LEER EN ESPAñOL

How does  Jennifer Aniston  still have skin that looks as youthful as it did on the first season of Friends? At 51, the actress has truly enviable skin, not to mention her hair and her figure. How does she do it? Her skincare routine is what keeps her skin smooth and radiant. Read on to discover some of her secrets to showing off a fresh face, free from any signs of aging, on red carpets and at photo shoots.

RELATED:

Tres sencillos trucos de Jennifer Aniston para una piel radiante

 
Jennifer Aniston has a skincare routine that is very easy to emulate©GettyImages
Fabulous skin is possible at 50

The actress admitted to Well+Good that her daily skincare routine is quite simple, “Just soap and water to wake myself up, then some sort of  Aveeno   daily moisturizer that’s got SPF in it.She is against facial fillers, since she didn’t have a good experience with them. However, she does turn to other measures like mixing collagen into her drinks, specifically Vital Proteins Pasture-Raised, Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides  ($25).

Estée Lauder Automatic Lip Pencil Duo in Fig©Estée Lauder
She has used this lip liner for over 15 years

Her essentials

The products she uses to make her face even more beautiful include  Estée Lauder Automatic Lip Pencil Duo in Fig  ($29). InStyle indicated that she has been using it for more than 15 years. The formula is creamy and the format is quite practical, since you don’t have to sharpen the point.

Aniston also told Popsugar that her radiant skin is the result of facial massages with the Recherche Remodeling Face Machine. This device uses electric microcurrents to tone your face muscles. Byrdie has quoted Toska Husted, the actress’ esthetician, as saying that “Jennifer is a big lover of anything results-driven like extractions.”

One of her favorites is Sarah Chapman©Amazon
Jennifer is addicted to sunscreen

Always wearing sunscreen

We’d be remiss to fail to mention that she never leaves the house without sunscreen! “When I was younger, I would slather myself in baby oil and do everything in my power to get a burn,” she told InStyle. She has since reversed course. As she told Byrdie, “I am obsessed with sunscreen.” Which one does she use? Her favorite is Sarah Chapman ($70).

Sign up to HOLA! USA’s newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More