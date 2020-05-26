He applied a cherry red lip liner—Le Lip Liner in Amandelle ($26)—to outline the actress’ lips, and then he glided over them with, as a base color, a deep burgundy lipstick—L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick in 481 Pigeon Blood Ruby ($32). Finally, he added a shiny stripe of L'Absolu Rouge Ruby Cream Lipstick in 364 Hot Pink Ruby ($32). The result? As well as creating just the right shade, the blend really makes her lips pop.

“It’s actually a classic technique used by Hollywood stars, [. . .] It’s a great way to make sure darker lipstick doesn’t turn too flat or have no dimension. It’s similar to the colors of flower petals, too,” the celebrity makeup artist stated.

©Gettyimages The ideal is to create the right balance when applying bright lip colors

Another effective tip

But if you’re looking for a more original—and affordable—alternative, Lupita’s makeup artist also has other tips that have been just as effective. For example, instead of lip liner, he uses eye shadow. But how does he do it? According to an interview in Us Weekly, he first preps the actress’ lips with lip balm, followed by outlining them with a deep blue long-lasting eyeliner, and finally applying sapphire lipstick.

If you’re not particularly interested in bright blue, you can use any other color you want and then add a bit of clear lip gloss until you’ve achieved a homogeneous texture similar to that which is worn by the famous star. “The key to making the look daring yet sophisticated [is] breaking the rules to get the lip right [. . .] We played with shadows to get a blue shade that was deep and rich, but not overly edgy,” Barose said.

©GettyImages Everyone’s taste is different, but we should all be aware of what flatters us the most

But . . . Can anyone pull it off?

While we’ve seen this trend worn by women of color such as Lupita Nyong’o, as well as celebrities with fair or olive skin, it’s important to keep in mind that if your skin tone is similar to that of the star’s, it’s best to opt for maroons and burgundies. However, if you have a fairer complexion, then burgundies, chocolates, and violets will be the most flattering.

Whichever color you choose, remember that the rest of the makeup shouldn’t detract attention away from the lipstick, which is why it’s so important not to be too heavy-handed when applying your makeup. Ideally, you want to highlight your skin and eyelids with soft, glowing colors and apply just the right amount of mascara or not-so-subtle eyeliner, thus establishing a good sense of balance in your beauty look.