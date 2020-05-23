Want to dedicate some of your time at home to self-care? There’s nothing better than a homemade mask to get your skin looking radiant. If the recipe comes from an actress with skin as radiant as Halley Berry’s, even better! She didn’t hesitate to share her favorite mask with the caption, “No better time than now for a #SelfcareSunday” on social media.

“This potion brightens, tightens, reduces fine lines and enhances that natural glow and it’s super easy,” the Oscar-winning actress said, inviting followers to check out the recipe from rē•spin, a digital health and well-being community she founded.

©Getty Halle is no stranger to a clear complexion

It’s a recipe perfect for time spent at home, because it calls for ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons brewed green tea

1 pinch turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup plain yogurt

Recipe:

Mix ingredients together and stir vigorously. Apply a generous coat and leave on for 3 minutes. Add a second coat and leave for 10 minutes. Rinse with cold water and apply moisturizer per usual.

©@halleberry One advantage to at-home face masks is that they have no preservatives, since they’re made with all natural ingredients

