Get Halle Berry’s glowing skin with this DIY face mask

And there are only four ingredients

BY

Want to dedicate some of your time at home to self-care? There’s nothing better than a homemade mask to get your skin looking radiant. If the recipe comes from an actress with skin as radiant as Halley Berry’s, even better! She didn’t hesitate to share her favorite mask with the caption, “No better time than now for a #SelfcareSunday” on social media.

“This potion brightens, tightens, reduces fine lines and enhances that natural glow and it’s super easy,” the Oscar-winning actress said, inviting followers to check out the recipe from rē•spin, a digital health and well-being community she founded.

Halle Berry wearing an Aadnevik dress on the red carpet before the 2019 Pirelli Calendar Gala©Getty
Halle is no stranger to a clear complexion

It’s a recipe perfect for time spent at home, because it calls for ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard:

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons brewed green tea
  • 1 pinch turmeric powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup plain yogurt

Recipe:

  1. Mix ingredients together and stir vigorously.
  2. Apply a generous coat and leave on for 3 minutes.
  3. Add a second coat and leave for 10 minutes.
  4. Rinse with cold water and apply moisturizer per usual.
Halle Berry selfie with a homemade mask©@halleberry
One advantage to at-home face masks is that they have no preservatives, since they’re made with all natural ingredients

What are the benefits of the ingredients in this mask?

Although the recipe doesn’t contain a lot of ingredients, the few ingredients it does include offer a number of health and beauty benefits for your skin. Green tea is full of antioxidants, which slow premature aging and the appearance of wrinkles.

Turmeric is a great skincare ingredient, especially if you have oily skin or are looking to eliminate spots or acne scars. This powder comes from the root of a plant that is prevalent in India and is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. As a component of this mask, it will help even out skin tone.

When the spice is combined with vitamin C, in this case the lemon, the blend will reveal a softer, more radiant face. Finally, yogurt acts as a moisturizer and softens the skin. If you were looking for a celebrity-backed skincare recipe, look no further! Now you’ve got Halle Berry’s to try. Let us know how it goes!

