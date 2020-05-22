America Ferrera’s pregnancy has definitely been a rollercoaster with all the misfortunes happening around the world due to the global pandemic. The Gentefied producer recently shared the struggles she has faced during her pregnancy including anxiety and stress, “As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now. And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power.”

©@americaferrera The Gentefied producer revealed she was feeling anxious during her pregnancy due to COVID-19

Now, the mother-of-two was candid about her fear and anxiety during a conversation with Katie Lowes on her podcast Katie’s Crib where she expressed, “There‘s the anxiety about the virus itself, which is like you don’t want to get sick, you don’t want your children to get sick, you don’t want your newborn baby to get sick. I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane…I just know I have to put up my filters because I don‘t have the emotional capacity to let that in.” The global pandemic has also brought lifestyle changes during America’s pregnancy. She admitted it has been a long process of letting go of things she used to do such as acupuncture and invest trust in herself. “It’s a very heightened time to be in this state,” she added.