Family of fitness! Alex Rodriguez gave a up close look at his and Jennifer Lopez ’s family workout routine. The former New York Yankee released the “At Home Workout with Jennifer and the Kids,” video on his official YouTube video. A-Rod and the fam pack in a full 20-minute rotated workout session into the two-minute clip. Alex, 44, starts off by breaking down the five workouts included in their circuit. “We are going to do 20 minutes of a 400 meters, we’re gonna run, 15 kettle bell swings, 10 push ups, 15 over the shoulder and then 15 bent rows,” he told the camera as he held up a board with their workout.

©YouTube Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez gave a look at their at home family workout

Alex revealed that his girls Natasha and Ella would join him and J-Lo for the workout. Jennifer’s 12-year-old daughter Emme was “a little tardy to class.” The family get to business as they run around their Miami property. The group then get into working their cores with the weights, before dropping low to the ground for pushups. To the surprise of no one, the group completes four full sets of the workout, before ending with planks.

The family all are dressed the part. Jennifer rocked a two-piece short set. Alex was uniformed in his A-Rod Corp sweat suit and Ella sported a white t-shirt and workout pants. It was Natasha who took a cue from her famous stepmom and work a yellow workout set from Niyama Sol.

J-Rod’s family is no stranger to getting after their fitness. The couple have taken to their respective YouTube channels and social media pages to share looks at their workouts. In August, Jennifer and Alex also bought the workouts to their fans with the Fit Plan App. The same month, the duo took fans inside of their travel workout.