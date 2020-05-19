Cardi B is using a basic product that gets extraordinary results and minimal irritation. So instead of using a razor, Cardi opted for the Veet 3 in 1 gel cream which offers a good alternative to your canceled waxing appointments and a budget-friendly choice to your laser hair removal. Cardi recently posted a sneak peek of her legs after using the product and the cream generated positive outcomes on her skin - smooth legs and hairless skin. Though the rapper was a little concerned before using the sensitive skin formula. “Guys, wish me f***** luck,” she shared with her fans before applying the gel cream.

©@iamcardib Cardi B trusts this drugstore hair remover for smooth skin

Cardi showed the final result of her super-smooth and tanned skin with the $8 drugstore product, “Ok it got me smooth. Like foreal look how smooth 😱A positive thing I found out and did from quarantine.” This depilatory cream can remove any hair types and is infused with aloe vera and vitamin E to reduce irritation and hydrate the skin. Though this formula is dermatologist tested, it is always important to test in a small area before applying to avoid an allergic reaction. The rapper has been in lockdown for weeks, and this Amazon product just gave her a 5-minute solution to her unshaven legs. Veet’s hair remover also reduces ingrown hair while leaving skin moisturized.