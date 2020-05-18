Love might not cost a thing but getting an Olympic-worthy body takes work and Jennifer Lopez knows this better than anyone. Posting some incredible shots of her six-pack abs over the weekend, the singer wrote: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.” And she’s got us inspired to get seriously working out - It’s hard to believe she’s 50!

©Instagram Her Niyamasol camouflage workout outfit has a Nineties’ vibe

Not only do her defined muscles stand out in the photos but her Nineties-style camouflage-style work-out gear by Niyamasol does too. Comprised of a green and brown camoflage crop top and matching leggings, the outfit is a stylish and flattering combo for any closet. With her hair up in a messy bun, we can also get a glimpse of her trademark hoop earrings and she’s camera-ready with a touch of black eyeliner and brown shimmering eye shadow.

One of her favorite trainers, Dodd Romero, has revealed her workout schedule to Us Weekly in the past saying that in their 90-minute workout sessions: “We’ll go until everything’s sore and we’ve hit every body part”. While her New York trainer David Kirsch says they do “planks, push-ups, boxing. A bit of everything.” She also incorporates her love of dance into her routine, to keep things fresh and fun.