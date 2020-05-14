Natural hair is one of the most celebrated topics in the beauty industry. From letting your frizzy strands go wild to celebrating your natural coils, every influencer in TikTok is embracing their natural curls. But to get the right spiral effect you need the right products and few hair hacks that will give you the Rihanna hair effect you are striving for. The Moisture Miracle Collection from African Pride is one of the most revered by women with natural hair. All the products increase manageability for both new and existing naturals with coily to kinky textures. The entire collection includes a pre-shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, leave-in cream, masque, curling cream, curl mousse and essential oil.

©Amazon African Pride Moisture Miracle collection will give you long-lasting curls

Whether you want tight curls or a more natural result, you need to follow the right steps to get the desired outcome. First, use the leave-in spray to detangle and soften the curls. Its lightweight formula mixed with coconut milk and African honey adds shine, replenishes moisture and leaves your hair more manageable. After applying the leave-in, proceed with the defining cream formulated with coconut oil and baobab oil that helps to protect your hair against breakage. You can use this product as a daily moisturizer or layer it with other products. Besides hydrating the curls it will add a long-lasting effect.

Third, apply the African Pride hair oil which helps to seal the moisture. This restorative and scalp oil features five essential oils and Vitamin E to promote natural growth and leave curls with body and shine. Twist your curls after applying the oil to finish the natural style.