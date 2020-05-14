Motives Cosmetics by Loren Ridinger has just announced their newest collaboration with the legendary and fabulous singer Thalia . The limited-edition Viva collection features an eye and cheek palette with 11 shades of shimmery and matte textures. According to the brand, these are the Mexican star’s can’t-live-without shades. From everyday mattes to incredibly creamy high-shimmers with bold color, these hues are totally multipurpose and build-able. Staying true to her vibrant personality, Loren ensured all hues were hand-selected by the singer. The summer-inspired launch debuts on May 15th at 5 p.m. (EST) and features gorgeous flamingo packaging that teleport you to the tropics. We’ll be marking our calendars as this palette also features a universal contour, blush and highlighter making it a total makeup must-have.

©Custom Motive Cosmetics x Thalia Viva eye and cheek palette debuts May 15th at 5 p.m. EST

Inspired by the Queen of Latin Pop’s fun and flirty persona and Latinas’ love for the perfect rouge lipstick, the dynamic duo launched the perfect alluring red lip satin. Add a bold hue to your look with the new Thalia x Motives Liquid Lipstick in Red Velvet, $19.95. Formulated in a velvety liquid formula for flawless application, scarlet lipstick embodies the power of pout.