Would you believe us if we told you Sofia Vergara has been doing her own makeup since the beginning of her acting career? During a beauty chat with famous British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury , the Colombian star revealed an interesting fact about her Modern Family days. During the 11-years of the running hit series, the 47-year-old actress explained she’d do her own makeup every day. While speaking all things beauty, Sofia explained “it was like therapy. I would go there at 5am in the morning, start my makeup, I’d do it faster than anybody and it was really fun.” Honestly, is there anything she can‘t do?

©sofiavergara Sofia transforms into Modern Family’s Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

As beauty lovers ourselves, we totally understand Colombian beauty’s form of therapy. Touching on her daily routine today, Sofia admitted how she’s been using her makeup ritual to support her mental health. While live via Instagram on Charlotte’s Beauty Happy Hour Sofia admits she doesn't feel herself when she’s barefaced for too long. Watch Sofia reapply her lipstick on the final days of the comedy series below: