Dua Lipa is giving us future nostalgia of her black hair with a new reddish-hairstyle that she revealed to her fans yesterday. In the post, Dua offers a glimpse of her new dyed hair and captioned the picture strawberry emojis “🍓🍓🍓🍓” while embracing her boldest look yet. The 24-year-old previously have dyed her hair pink, but this time she left some of her natural brunette locks untouched while dying just the top hair strands and her bangs. And Chiara Ferragni gave her beauty approval and commented “Queen ❤️”, while other fans praised the singer with “My strawberry princess ❤️.” The New Rules hitmaker has previously debuted orange hair and shades of blonde.

©@dualipa Dua Lipa changes her hair color to a reddish-strawberry look

Recently, Dua cut her own bangs while at home which she had admitted to being an accident. The new two-toned hairstyle is receiving lots of compliments from her fans, “omg yes!!! this is 100% the vibe,” and “I am so jealous of all your hair moments 🔥” commented her fans. It’s not confirmed if this was an at-home experiment or done by a professional hairstylist, but we are sure Dua will come up with another hair color. To achieve this strawberry red look without hair breakage use a semi-permanent hair dye. The Unicorn Hair Tint has an ultra-conditioning formula and adds a wash of color without damaging the hair. It is vegan, DIY-friendly and offers long-lasting results that fade gracefully.

Another product that works efficiently is the Sephora semi-permanent hair color that lasts over 10 hair washes. The product comes in teal, pink and purple dye with a creamy formula that is non-damaging to your hair.