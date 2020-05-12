Kourtney Kardashian is letting the world in on her pregnancy journey. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated Mother’s Day with a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, where she shared her biggest pregnancy hacks. The social media star, who is a proud mom to Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign, spilled the tools she used to maintain three healthy pregnancies.

©@kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian shared her pregnancy secrets

“Being a mother is my favorite role in life. It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. It’s been such an incredibly rewarding experience to watch my babies grow and cross milestones,” the 40-year-old wrote.

The mother-of-three shared that the key to her success was food, routine and fitness. Kourtney revealed that throughout all of her pregnancies, she stayed active. The Poosh founder implemented running, walking and yoga practices that varied with each child. Today, the reality television star still remains just as active.

One of the major keys was the Indian practice of Ayurveda. The traditional system allows the mother or becoming mother to focus on the mind, body and spirit. In addition to learning the physical practices, Kourtney revealed that she learned to have a great relationship with food.