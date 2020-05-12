Cardi B is the queen of bold wigs and eye-catching hair colors. From pink waves to giant hair bows to thigh-length red wigs, the I Like It singer knows how to coif her hair with elaborate hairstyles. However, the Dominican descend is shifting to a more natural look. “I love when my real hair is out... It was like a lion. I just feel so beautiful, I feel so natural, I feel like that represents me,” shared Cardi on a recent interview. Though she is known for her quintessential and ever-changing hair looks, Cardi revealed she wants to embrace her voluminous curls and real locks.

©@iamcardib Cardi B said she likes her natural hair because it represents her

During the 2018 Met Gala, Cardi stepped out of her comfort zone with a lioness-hairstyle alongside designer Jeremy Scott. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, revealed in an interview she had specific ideas of how she wanted her hair to look on the red carpet. For the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination-themed event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art the first Monday in May 2018, Cardi showed her natural curls with the help of few more inches. “All I thought about was just royal, queen, mother Mary, because I was pregnant. I really wanted to do that, but a modern version... I love when my real hair is out... It was like a lion. I just feel so beautiful, I feel so natural, I feel like that represents me,” mentioned Cardi in a previous interview for Vogue.

The rapper also confessed she needed some extensions to get the big volume for the event. “She was dead set that she wanted to have this hair, and this volume. So, she went that direction, and again, I think she was completely right,” Jeremy mentioned.