Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are taking their relationship to the next level during quarantine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19). As they continue to stay inside, the two have taken #skingoals to new heights. On an episode of the couple’s new Facebook Watch series The Biebers, the supermodel gave the Sorry singer the ultimate at-home facial treatment. According to Hailey, once social distancing restrictions are lifted, her husband will have “glowing perfect skin” just like her.

©haileybieber The supermodel never falls asleep with makeup and swear by letting her skin breathe in between modeling gigs

“Justin has really really really nice skin naturally but over the last two years he has been struggling with adult onset acne breakouts,” said the supermodel during a social media Q&A session with fans. As a skincare guru herself, Hailey has made it her mission to speak out on adult acne and take care of her husbands’ unwanted bumps.

Getting vulnerable, the couple spoke out on the affects adult acne has on a person who is in the limelight. “I’m super into skincare, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine,“ shared Haliey. ”I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing perfect skin so we are going to work on that.” If you’re quarantined with your significant other take a page out of her skincare book. Justin lets her clean out his pores, apply serums, mask and all in between.