We know that people with light blue or green eyes only need to change the color of their clothing to change their eye color, but did you know that brown-eyed girls can get the same results with makeup? Gorgeous actress Eiza Gonzalez has a not-so-secret secret that helps make her brown eyes a few shades lighter as she revealed to Vogue in a video on her makeup routine. Want to find out what she does?

©GettyImages Cooler eye shadow colors like blue and purple accent darker eyes and create a special shine that makes them look lighter

“If you have brown eyes like me, blue or purple will make your eyes look more honey. So those are really good colors and that’s a really good beauty trick. And green!” the star of Baby Driver said about the ideal shades for this simple visual trick.

Also, brown eyes need cooler colors to bring out the shine that will make them look instantly lighter. If your eyes are hazel, you should use green and gold for eye makeup because they will bring more light and highlight your eyes’ natural color. You should also avoid very dark shades that are more appropriate for darker eyes.

©eizagonzalez In addition to her successful film career, Eiza González has become an international beauty icon

Don’t forget that the goal is not to change the color of your eyes since that is beyond impossible, rather to play around with makeup to make your eyes pop with light. Just take a look at the photos in this article for inspiration. If you have exquisite coffee-colored eyes like Eiza and you want to do something different to make them stand out, try bright blue, purple, or green around the eyes like this actress does. It’s time to innovate your eye makeup!