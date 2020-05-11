Makeup and beauty tools are known for accumulating microorganisms such as dust, bacteria, and even harmful viruses. This is why, now more than ever, it’s important to follow a cleaning routine to prevent any unwanted illnesses or contamination, but how can you do it efficiently? As we continue take precautions to keep everything as clean as possible it’s important to clean the brushes and tools you use daily.

©Istock Make cleanliness and order a part of your life!

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), washing your hands is the best way to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus (and many other illnesses), as the virus’ lipid membranes are dissolved with soap. It is also recommended that you avoid touching your face and be careful about what products you apply to the skin. So, when it comes to putting on makeup, there are a few precautions you can take to avoid possible transmission:

1. Wash your hands before and after using makeup

It’s essential to wash your hands with soap before and after your makeup routine. Remember to lather your hands for at least 20 seconds and then to rinse them well under running water.

2. Avoid putting on makeup in public places