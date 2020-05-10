Her profile skyrocketed the day she hit the international news as Prince Harry’s true love and Meghan Markle has since become a full fledged global icon. And while the former Suits star’s fans take note of Meghan’s style choices , her beauty tricks are also ones to watch. For example, the Duchess of Sussex always manages to have eyes that pop, whether she’s at an official engagement or even reading a story to baby son Archie on video for charity. And what’s most noticeable about her makeup is her amazing eyelashes. Thankfully, she once revealed her $55 lash secret: eyelash conditioner RevitaLash.
Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan told Allure magazine, “I use RevitaLash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.” Beauty experts agree that it is a star product, and thankfully it’s readily available to shop online.
RevitaLash contains biotin and green tea extract, in addition to an anti-pollution component called panthenol. This lash conditioner uses BioPeptin, peptides, and botanicals to strengthen and hydrate lashes. As it functions as a night serum, the recommended time to apply it is after removing makeup in the evening.
If you’re into more organic alternatives, there are a number of natural eyelash conditioners to try, including:
Castor oil: Known as one of the most effective and healthiest methods to care for your eyelashes, as it naturally lengthens and strengthens them. Apply a few drops to your eyelashes every night before bed with a cotton ball or swab.
Olive oil: If you don’t have castor oil, you can apply a few drops of olive oil to your lashes. Both oils contain nutrients that accelerate eyelash growth and boost their strength.
Green tea: Prepare the tea as you normally would and apply with a cotton ball. Leave it on for 15 minutes.
Find the right formula that works for you!