RevitaLash contains biotin and green tea extract, in addition to an anti-pollution component called panthenol. This lash conditioner uses BioPeptin, peptides, and botanicals to strengthen and hydrate lashes. As it functions as a night serum, the recommended time to apply it is after removing makeup in the evening.

©Istock You can also try natural conditioners on your lashes, like castor oil, olive oil and green tea

If you’re into more organic alternatives, there are a number of natural eyelash conditioners to try, including:

Castor oil: Known as one of the most effective and healthiest methods to care for your eyelashes, as it naturally lengthens and strengthens them. Apply a few drops to your eyelashes every night before bed with a cotton ball or swab.

Olive oil: If you don’t have castor oil, you can apply a few drops of olive oil to your lashes. Both oils contain nutrients that accelerate eyelash growth and boost their strength.

Green tea: Prepare the tea as you normally would and apply with a cotton ball. Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Find the right formula that works for you!