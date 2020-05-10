Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is famed her easy-going nature and effortless style, and it turns out the 33-year-old actress also likes to keep it simple when it comes to her makeup routine. The actress revealed that she has a favorite all-in-one product that she uses to hydrate and even out her skin – and it’s so effective that she uses it as a base for her super simple makeup routine. And the best part of it is, this moisturizing makeup secret is one-size-fits-most, so it doesn’t have to be matched exactly to your individual tone.

©GettyImages Emilia Clarke recently became the first global ambassador for Clinique and uses one of their products as the basis for her makeup routine

Emilia is a global brand ambassador for Clinique and in an interview with Vogue, the star revealed that her “new obsession” is Clinique iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel ($14.50). “It’s lighter than a tinted moisturizer, but whack it on your skin and you don’t need to put full coverage on, maybe a bit of concealer. Literally, mind blown!” she said.

