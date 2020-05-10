71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Copy Emilia Clarke’s easy 4-step makeup routine for her effortless natural look

The Game of Thrones actress uses Clinique’s Dramatically Different BB Gel as the base of her simple makeup regime for her famed fresh-faced look

 Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke  is famed her easy-going nature and effortless style, and it turns out the 33-year-old actress also likes to keep it simple when it comes to her makeup routine. The actress revealed that she has a favorite all-in-one product that she uses to hydrate and even out her skin – and it’s so effective that she uses it as a base for her super simple makeup routine. And the best part of it is, this moisturizing makeup secret is one-size-fits-most, so it doesn’t have to be matched exactly to your individual tone.

Emilia Clarke and her life outside of 'Game Of Thrones'

 
Emilia Clarke with wavy hair©GettyImages
Emilia Clarke recently became the first global ambassador for Clinique and uses one of their products as the basis for her makeup routine

Emilia is a global brand ambassador for Clinique and in an interview with Vogue, the star revealed that her “new obsession” is   Clinique iD      Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel         ($14.50). “It’s lighter than a tinted moisturizer, but whack it on your skin and you don’t need to put full coverage on, maybe a bit of concealer. Literally, mind blown!” she said.

The British star simply uses the BB gel, putting it on like a moisturizer, then finishes up her natural look with three more steps: 1) Brushing her eyebrows; 2) Applying concealer; and 3) Adding a hint of mascara.

Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel©Clinique
Emilia Clarke uses the brand’s Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel for fatigue ($34.50) to create a perfect natural skin tone. You can also try a basic version, without the Active Cartridge Concentrate, for $14.50

The BB-Gel has two versions – the basic, which costs $14.50, or the specialized $34.50 line which comes with a trademarked “Active Cartridge Concentrate” to tackle specific skincare challenges: fatigue, reactive skin, sallow skin, compromised skin, lines and wrinkles, irritation, uneven skin tone, and pores/uneven texture.

With a formula that provides oil-free moisturizing, it works on moderately fair to medium deep tones to even out the appearance of your skin for up to eight hours.


