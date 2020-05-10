Meghan Markle ‘s makeup style is characterized by an ever-present subtle glow that highlights beautiful natural-looking skin, including her freckles. While the Duchess of Sussex’s famously healthy lifestyle has much to do with her radiance, the royal also has some makeup secrets that ensure that she’s always has her signature glow. So what’s behind her flawless skin? Well, her go-to makeup artist and BFF Daniel Martin – who also is MUA for Jessica Alba and more stars – has shared his philosophy, techniques and products that achieve this gorgeous look for his famous clients.

©GettyImages The Duchess of Sussex’s makeup artist revealed 3 tricks to help us all get that perfect glow

1) ‘Wake up’ your face

One thing Meghan definitely shows – you don’t need layers and layers of makeup to make your skin look radiant. And the key to letting your natural glow shine through just like the Duchess is a fantastic well-moisturized canvas.

In an interview with Glamour, MUA Daniel, who is also a Dior Makeup brand ambassador and Honest Beauty creative color consultant, revealed that “even the fanciest foundation with the best moisturizing and illuminating properties in the world won’t look good on dry skin.” So, before he even thinks about applying make up, he likes to “wake up” the complexion with a great moisturizer and eye cream.